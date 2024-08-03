BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1-14.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.73 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.35.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,120. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

