Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.83

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.83 and traded as high as C$16.69. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.55, with a volume of 37,675 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$346.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 101.49%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

