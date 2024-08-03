Boston Pizza Royalties Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.80 million during the quarter.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

