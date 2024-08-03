Brett Trading Down 28% Over Last Week (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Brett has a total market cap of $904.05 million and approximately $38.27 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Brett has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Brett token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.10598636 USD and is down -10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $27,567,999.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

