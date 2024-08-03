Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $16.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.