Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Announces Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEDU remained flat at $2.15 during midday trading on Friday. 15,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.45. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

