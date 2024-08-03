BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised BrightView to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised BrightView from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BrightView from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.05.

Get BrightView alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BrightView

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $14.31 on Friday. BrightView has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightView by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in BrightView by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 804,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 75,196 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BrightView by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.