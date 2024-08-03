BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Strong-Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BV. Baird R W raised shares of BrightView from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BrightView from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.05.

BrightView Stock Down 7.3 %

BV stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. BrightView has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,857,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the first quarter valued at $6,673,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the first quarter worth about $3,518,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

