Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.486 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Company Profile
