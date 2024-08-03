Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Buckle has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Buckle news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Nelson Dennis 122,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 527.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

