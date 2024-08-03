Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Bunge Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-9.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$9.25 EPS.

Bunge Global Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.42. 1,931,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.34. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

