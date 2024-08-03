Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54. Bunge Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-9.250 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.11.

Bunge Global stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

