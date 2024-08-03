Bush Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. 757,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,798. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

