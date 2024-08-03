C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.28.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.