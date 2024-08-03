Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,142 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,510,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18,534.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 929,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after buying an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after buying an additional 364,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,174. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.