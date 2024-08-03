Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

TLT stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 91,912,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,384,457. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.