Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,831,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $68.23. 3,713,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

