Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.02. 3,808,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,904. The firm has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.63.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock worth $1,110,349,560. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

