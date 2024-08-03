Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 148.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 276.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,892,000 after purchasing an additional 234,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,145. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

