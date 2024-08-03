Cambridge Trust Co. Has $626,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,695. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

