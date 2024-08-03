Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 303.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Derbend Asset Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 4,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. 4,948,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 207.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

