Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

Watsco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.39. 235,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,154. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.