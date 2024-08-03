Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 125 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 406,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,847,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.75. 2,820,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.86 and its 200 day moving average is $382.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.93 and a fifty-two week high of $441.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.