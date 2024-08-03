Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 81 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 236.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

MMC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.95. 1,860,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,703. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.