Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. 9,842,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,909. Cameco has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.