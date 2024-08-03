Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.03. 9,842,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,909. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $56.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

