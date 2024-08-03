Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cameco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

