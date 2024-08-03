Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.
Camping World Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.12 and a beta of 2.54.
Camping World Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,249.69%.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
