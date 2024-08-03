Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Camping World Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CWH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

