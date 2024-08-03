Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.14.

Canada Goose Price Performance

About Canada Goose

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$13.61 and a 1 year high of C$23.18. The stock has a market cap of C$678.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.94.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

