Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$90.88.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$46.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$38.90 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The firm has a market cap of C$49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50. Also, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $417,729. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

