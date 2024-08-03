Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.69 and traded as high as C$9.41. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 2,765,129 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.73.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The stock has a market cap of C$6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835. Insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

