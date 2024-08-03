Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Issues Earnings Results

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Price Performance

Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.