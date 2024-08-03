Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Issues Earnings Results

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter.
Capstone Mining Price Performance
Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86.
Capstone Mining Company Profile
