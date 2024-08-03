CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $26.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. CareDx shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 422,789 shares.

CDNA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CareDx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.