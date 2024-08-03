CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $26.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. CareDx shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 422,789 shares.
CDNA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
CareDx Stock Down 3.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
