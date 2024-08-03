Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,615 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $72,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 116,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.99. 3,556,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,714. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

