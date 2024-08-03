CashBackPro (CBP) Price Reaches $0.14

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. CashBackPro has a market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $91,165.23 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,683.89 or 0.99980506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008271 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00059859 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.12995354 USD and is down -14.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $59,222.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.