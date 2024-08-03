CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.70-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.640-2.690 EPS.

CBIZ Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE CBZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. CBIZ has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $86.36.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.