Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 284.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,858 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $39,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,591 shares of company stock worth $137,275,079. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.60. 3,524,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.22. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

