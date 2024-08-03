Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.360 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 342,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,722. The firm has a market cap of $420.63 million, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chatham Lodging Trust

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

