Citigroup Inc. (C) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on August 23rd

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NYSE C opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

