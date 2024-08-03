Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 1,382 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $9,479,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $162.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock worth $12,124,808 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

