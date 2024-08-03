Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 2,926 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.