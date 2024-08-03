Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 3,621 ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UYG. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

NYSEARCA UYG opened at $66.42 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

