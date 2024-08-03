Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.52 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

