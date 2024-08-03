Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 594 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

