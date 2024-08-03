City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41), Zacks reports. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. City Office REIT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.180 EPS.
City Office REIT Price Performance
Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. 161,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,156. The company has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
City Office REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
