Clear Rock Advisors LLC Buys 437 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $199.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.85 and a 200-day moving average of $192.72. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $233.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.