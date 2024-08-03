Clear Rock Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. 24,000,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,794,710. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

