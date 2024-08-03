Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Clear Secure has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 1,741,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

