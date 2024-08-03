Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,532.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,532.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 691,210 shares of company stock worth $53,578,881. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

