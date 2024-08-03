CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $302.98

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 302.98 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 342.37 ($4.40). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 331 ($4.26), with a volume of 478,293 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.47) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £857.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,662.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

In other news, insider Matthew Lewis sold 25,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £80,692.56 ($103,797.99). In other news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($389.12). Also, insider Matthew Lewis sold 25,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £80,692.56 ($103,797.99). Insiders bought 312 shares of company stock worth $89,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

